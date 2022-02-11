BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Pleasant heading into the weekend, but a big cold front on the way

Frigid air makes it all the way south to the coast once again behind a cold front on Saturday.
Frigid air makes it all the way south to the coast once again behind a cold front on Saturday.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More sunshine in place for the day with afternoon temperatures expected to rise to near 70. Great weather to close out the week, but there are some changes on the way for Saturday. Expect more clouds ahead of a cold front that will push south through the area. The front will bring in much colder air and windy conditions by late Saturday afternoon. Lows Sunday morning will drop into the 30s with Sunday’s highs only in the 50s. The front will move through mostly dry with just the slightest chance of a sprinkle or even a sleet pellet or flurry well north. Mostly dry conditions stick around into the middle of the week ahead of the next frontal system.

