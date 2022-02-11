BBB Accredited Business
SUV pulled from Bayou St. John

SUV pulled from Bayou St. John during multi-agency investigation
SUV pulled from Bayou St. John during multi-agency investigation(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials from several law enforcement agencies pulled a vehicle from Bayou St. John on Friday.

Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 11, crews from the New Orleans Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered an SUV from the murky waters.

The SUV was covered in algae and badly damaged.

Details are limited at this time. Officials were not able to provide any additional information.

SUV pulled from Bayou St. John during multi-agency investigation
SUV pulled from Bayou St. John during multi-agency investigation(WVUE)

