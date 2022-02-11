Tigers lead SEC with 3 players on Preseason All-SEC Teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern Conference coaches selected players to the Preseason All-SEC Teams on Thursday, Feb. 10 and the Tigers were tied with Vanderbilt for the league lead with three players each.

Infielder Jacob Berry, first baseman Tre’ Morgan and outfielder Dylan Crews were all named to the 2022 First Team Preseason All-SEC team. League coaches also predicted LSU to finish fourth in loaded SEC West Division.

In all of the major college baseball polls, four teams from the SEC West have been ranked inside the Top 10. Perfect Game has LSU ranked the highest at No. 4 and Baseball America has LSU at No. 10 the lowest in preseason polls.

Crews, was named the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, while hitting .362 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homeruns, which ranked No. 2 on the team, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. Crews’ 18 homeruns was the most by a freshman breaking Mike Fontenot’s record of 17 set in 2000.

He also earned All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors.

Berry, a transfer from Arizona followed head coach Jay Johnson to Baton Rouge was named the National Co-Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball newspaper. He helped Arizona win the Pac-12 Championship and a College World Series appearance.

The former Wildcat, hit .352 with 17 homers and 70 RBI, he also earned first-team All-American honors and second team All-American honors from D1Baseball and Perfect game.

Morgan, a New Orleans native hit .357 with 16 doubles, four triples, and six homeruns with 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. He also received Freshman All-America, Second Team All-SEC, and SEC All-Defensive Team.

