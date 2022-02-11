BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zion Williamson’s injury status is still a mystery heading into the All-Star break

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over half of the current NBA season is complete and the New Orleans Pelicans are still without star forward Zion Williamson who has been rehabbing his foot after surgery.

It’s also unclear how far along that rehabbing process is.

Before Tuesday night’s 112-97 loss to the Miami Heat, VP David Griffin addressed the media to give an update on Williamson, though the public still wasn’t provided with any indication of how soon or late he’d return.

“We hope that toward the end of next week or the beginning of the following, we’ll have some imaging done and we’ll have a better update,” Griffin said.

Team sources say that Williamson has been spending time in Portland away from the team, undergoing an intense training process aimed at giving him a chance to return this season. However, no timetable has been established.

“What we see anecdotally is very good,” Griffin said. “I can say he reacted very positively to the McCollum news.”

The Pelicans are hoping their latest trade for guard C.J. McCollum can be a positive pairing for Zion, giving the team a serious deep threat in addition to Williamson’s attack in the paint.

READ MORE

Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans

Zion Williamson speaks on injury for first time since media day

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat in the...
Adebayo, Heat beat Pelicans 112-97 in McCollum’s NOLA debut
McCollum scores 15 points in Pelicans debut
McCollum scores 15 points in Pelicans debut
The Saints' hiring of Dennis Allen as head coach and the Pelicans' trade for C.J. McCollum mark...
New eras began in the same day for both New Orleans pro sports teams
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball...
C.J. McCollum to make debut for Pelicans Thursday against Miami