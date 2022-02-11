Zion Williamson’s injury status is still a mystery heading into the All-Star break

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over half of the current NBA season is complete and the New Orleans Pelicans are still without star forward Zion Williamson who has been rehabbing his foot after surgery.

It’s also unclear how far along that rehabbing process is.

Before Tuesday night’s 112-97 loss to the Miami Heat, VP David Griffin addressed the media to give an update on Williamson, though the public still wasn’t provided with any indication of how soon or late he’d return.

“We hope that toward the end of next week or the beginning of the following, we’ll have some imaging done and we’ll have a better update,” Griffin said.

Team sources say that Williamson has been spending time in Portland away from the team, undergoing an intense training process aimed at giving him a chance to return this season. However, no timetable has been established.

“What we see anecdotally is very good,” Griffin said. “I can say he reacted very positively to the McCollum news.”

The Pelicans are hoping their latest trade for guard C.J. McCollum can be a positive pairing for Zion, giving the team a serious deep threat in addition to Williamson’s attack in the paint.

