Canada’s trucker protest raises concerns about the impact on the U.S. supply chain and inflation

Truckers upset over COVID-19 mandates engage in a blockade in Canada. (CNN)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The truckers’ blockade in Canada is driving up concerns that U.S. prices will increase even more as demand already exceeds supply. And consumers are tired of inflation which is at a 40 year high.

As two women loaded groceries into a vehicle they voiced complaints about food prices.

Erica Carter says inflation is hitting her budget hard.

“For milk, it’s just expensive, eggs are, the least necessity is very expensive today in the world market, so they need to come down on the prices,” said Carter.

This week the U.S. Labor Department said consumer prices jumped 7.5 percent last month compared to a year earlier.

Walter Lane, Ph.D., is a University of New Orleans economist. He said people are spending money now that the economy has reopened amid the pandemic. And the demand has created a supply issue.

“We’re still continuing to see inflationary pressures from people responding out of the pandemic and having a lot of money and buying a lot of stuff as well as the government putting a lot of money in while we’re still having some supply chain issues,” said Lane.

On top of inflation, the trucker protest in Canada prompts fears that the existing U.S. supply chain problems will worsen.

Lane agrees with those of that mindset.

“Oh, absolutely, the question is how big a factor. The answer is for the automobile industry it’s a big deal because there’s a whole lot, Detroit does a whole lot of manufacturing across the border in Windsor, Ontario and I saw something the other day that said an automobile door might cross the border five times before its installed,” he said.

But Louisiana ports so far are not impacted by what is transpiring in Canada.

Jennifer L. Marusak, Executive Director of the Ports Association of Louisiana said,

“The truckers’ issue has not affected any of our 35 ports in Louisiana. We expect to continue to move the nation’s trade as we have been since the beginning of COVID.”

Still, higher prices for things like fuel hit home for many people. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas on Friday was $3.48 and in Louisiana, it was $3.24.

“Gas is high, gas is high, it’s $3.25, 3.29 a gallon,” Carter said.

Lane agreed.

“Food, gasoline, we’re even, we’re seeing rent,” said Lane.

And given the level of inflation, many people are wondering when prices will go down.

“A lot of economists feel that this particular type of inflation may subside a little bit in the next year,” said Lane.

He said due to pent-up demand from people who did not spend a lot of money during the beginning of the pandemic, the spending trend will continue despite higher prices.

“They’ve been spending a whole lot of money on goods, buying new furniture, you know, they would like to buy new cars if they could get them,” said Lane.

He said a bright spot amid the inflation is that wages are up for many people.

“In particular, the wages have been going up for lower-wage workers a little bit faster than upper-wage workers, so the ones that spend the most money on gas and food are getting helped the most on average,” Lane said.

But Monica Sanders said high prices are a strain and salaries should be higher.

“It is, it’s very hard, you know, they don’t pay enough,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.