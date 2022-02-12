JPSO arrest suspect accused of killing two men while they played video games

METAIRIE (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in a double murder that happened in the 600 block of Rosa Ave. in Metairie.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says deputies arrested 27-year-old Cody Labranche of Ponchatoula on two counts of first-degree murder.

Police say he shot and killed 38-year-old Jonathan Pizzuto and 36-year-old Williams Mitchell on January 17. It’s not clear how Labranche knew the victims.

Labranche has been booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Family looks for answers after two men fatally shot in ‘quiet’ Metairie neighborhood

Dog belonging to one of Metairie double homicide victims missing, family says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.