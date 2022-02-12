BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A cold blast to finish the weekend

A cold front moves through mostly dry, but leaving behind breezy and cold conditions.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a fairly pleasant Saturday with comfortable temperatures and lots of sun early grey skies started to take over late in the day with an approaching cold front. As the front moves through into the evening strong winds will make the colder air feel uncomfortable for the next round of parades. There’s the slimmest chance for a light wintry mix overnight north of Lake Pontchartrain into southwest Mississippi, but the front pushes through mostly dry. Sunday will be cold, but sunny. Breezy conditions stick around as well. Look for a gradual warm up into the work week with mostly dry conditions. Wednesday some rain returns to the forecast ahead of the next weather system. Thursday could bring us some stormy weather. Stay tuned.

