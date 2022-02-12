VIDEO: Man dragged, survives Lower Garden District carjacking and crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are searching for two men wanted for carjacking a man, dragging him before crashing the car and fleeing.

The carjacking happened in the 900 block of Jackson Ave. around 12:30 A.M. on Friday.

Video provided to FOX 8 by a neighbor shows the victim’s vehicle, a white sedan, parked on Jackson Ave. A man can be seen walking up to the car, opening the door and demanding the victim exit.

A brief struggle ensues between the two armed suspects and the man.

When one of the suspects takes off in the car, the driver is holding on by the door handle. He’s dragged before the suspect crashes the car, and the two men flee the scene.

The man was treated on scene for minor injuries.

LSU Health criminologist Peter Scharf said criminals are becoming more emboldened, and the brazen nature of their crimes is reflective of a systemic breakdown.

“How do we get a modicum of control?” Scharf asked. “You can blame the attrition within NOPD, but that may be the problem, that we allowed our police force to dwindle.”

On Thursday morning, a graphic video shows three suspects pull up to the front of the Volunteers of America residential re-entry center on St. Anthony Street.

Around six o’clock, the three ambush a man walking out of the facility to be picked up. They fire a number of rounds, leaving the man wounded on the ground and taking off.

Scharf said the incident has the makings of a “New Orleans-style hit.”

“It’s calculated, it’s an assassination, it occurs all time of the day,” Scharf said. “We’re seeing this kind of pattern. Intentional, targeted assassinations becoming the dominant form of violence in the city.”

