Woman shot Saturday afternoon outside Seventh Ward car parts store, NOPD says

A woman was shot Saturday afternoon (Feb. 12) outside the Auto Zone auto parts store at Elysian...
A woman was shot Saturday afternoon (Feb. 12) outside the Auto Zone auto parts store at Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot in the abdomen outside a Seventh Ward auto parts store, New Orleans police said Saturday afternoon (Feb. 12).

Police did not reveal the victim’s identity or condition, but said she was shot around 12:38 p.m. outside the Auto Zone at the intersection of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues. The woman was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel, police said.

Initial reports indicated the victim was shot by another woman who fled the scene in a black Honda sedan. Police did not immediately identify the suspect or indicate a motive for the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

