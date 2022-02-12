BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Cold front arrives Saturday evening

Highs drop from near 70 today to the 50s on Sunday
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big changes are ahead over the next 24 hours, as a cold front is set to sweep through the area bringing falling temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

Saturday should be mild, as highs climb to near 70 degrees through the afternoon with some clouds passing through. Rain chances remain low, but a random sprinkle is possible, especially later this evening as the front nears.

Once the front passes tonight, temperatures will be tumbling behind a strong northerly breeze. We will fall into the 40s tonight and 30s overnight, so be sure to bundle up for tonight’s parades. As a secondary boundary swings by the area in the middle of the night, we should see a few showers or maybe even a few flakes on the North Shore. This will happen in the middle of the night so most of you will be sleeping and the weather will go unnoticed.

This front departs the area Sunday, leading to more sunshine and chilly conditions. Highs will return to the 50s to finish the weekend before we moderate again heading into the new work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

