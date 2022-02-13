Woman killed in three-alarm fire in St. Claude neighborhood, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman was killed early Sunday (Feb. 13) in a three-alarm fire that broke out in a house on Elysian Fields Avenue in the St. Claude neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The victim’s identity, age and gender were not immediately disclosed by authorities.

02/13/2022. 3- Alarm Fire. 1305 Elysian Fields Ave. 1- Fatality. — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) February 13, 2022

The fire in the occupied house at 1305 Elysian Fields Ave. first was reported at 7:55 a.m., and NOFD crews arrived within four minutes. A second alarm was sounded at 8:03 a.m., and a third-alarm calling for additional firefighters and hazardous materials specialists came out at 8:40 a.m.

A neighboring home also sustained damage to its siding from the blaze.

Elysian Fields Avenue was closed in both directions as crews continued working to extinguish the fire, which nearly was under control by 9:45 a.m. The victim’s body still was in the home, fire officials said at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Autoplay Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.