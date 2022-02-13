BBB Accredited Business
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan

Police tape.
Police tape.(Source: Associated Press)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARAHAN (WVUE) - Harahan police says a carjacker stole someone’s vehicle and ran over the driver before taking police on a chase down a busy roadway.

According to police, around 4 p.m. a 15-year-old carjacked someone in the 2000 block of Hickory Avenue. The teen rolled over the driver before making off with the vehicle.

Police attempted to pull over the teen after spotting the car in traffic, but the teen fled before eventually losing control at St. George Avenue and Jefferson Highway.

Harahan Police say they arrested the teen and recovered a firearm stolen from New Orleans.

The 15-year-old was taken to UMC for treatment and the person carjacked was taken to a local hospital.

