Nicondra: Chilly start, but warming up for Valentine’s

Freezing temps early north with a warmer afternoon
Strong storms expected later in the week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of sunshine behind a front that brought chilly and breezy conditions for Sunday. The cold weather sticks around early on with plenty of sun for the afternoon. Temperatures will warm through the start of the week peaking in the 70s. Expect a few clouds to move in late Monday with coverage increasing through the middle of the week as well. Showers move in late Wednesday evening with a chance for strong to severe storms moving in Thursday.

