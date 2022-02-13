BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Bright sun remains but it’s cold again

Highs today will be a good 15 - 20 degrees colder than Saturday.
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a difference a day makes as a cold front has swept through the area and we’re set for much colder weather to finish off the weekend.

The good news is the sun isn’t going anywhere -- plentiful sunshine is expected throughout the day on your Sunday. It’s chilly out there and the breeze makes for an even colder feel. As we go through this afternoon, highs will climb into the middle 50′s.

Valentine’s Day Monday brings more nice weather although it will be cold in the morning. That cold start will give way to a beautiful day with highs climbing back to the low 60′s. A transition to more humidity and warmer temperatures begins on Tuesday ahead of a possible stormy stretch come mid to late week.

A severe weather risk looks to develop Thursday across the Deep South with the Storm Prediction Center already highlighting our area for this possibility. We will be monitoring how this next frontal boundary approaches the region as February usually is the start of our spring severe weather season. More as we get closer.

