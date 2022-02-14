15-year-old arrested after carjacking elderly couple, running over man in Harahan, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teenager is behind bars after police say he carjacked an elderly couple in Harahan and ran over the vehicle’s owner during a struggle.

The unusual and violent carjacking unfolded along a busy stretch of Hickory Avenue over the weekend.

Police say they caught the suspect, a 15-year-old from New Orleans, just minutes after it happened. The incident shocked residents and even sparked the Harahan Mayor to release a statement to the community.

Police say it was around 4 p.m. on Saturday when a man and his wife in their 70s stopped their vehicle in the 2000 block of Hickory Avenue to check out some property. The woman was in the front seat when police say the teen gunman ran up and jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police say the man immediately jumped into action.

“The husband is a hero in my opinion. He didn’t hesitate. He immediately turned to pull the subject out of the car, wrestled with him over the gun, trying to save his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car. I can’t say enough how both of these people reacted to this. They were victims, but they weren’t going to play victim. The hero in this story is the husband - 73 years old and didn’t hesitate,” said assistant police chief Bryan St. Cyr.

The woman was able to get out of the car, and her husband continued to struggle with the 15-year-old. Police say the teenage gunman ran over him as he took off in the victim’s vehicle. The man is expected to be okay. Police say citizens nearby called 911, and they responded in less than two minutes.

Police say they spotted the suspect in the stolen vehicle.

“Just passed the Huey P. Long Bridge. There was traffic because of the road construction. The perp ran over the median and jumped against traffic, and he started to lose control of the vehicle. One of our officers pinned him in to stop his escape,” says St. Cyr.

“If you come here and misbehave, we are going to prosecute you to the fullest and there’s a real good chance you’re going to get caught here,” says Mayor Tim Baudier.

Baudier says he’s been working with police leadership and preparing for these types of crimes. He’s very proud of the Harahan Police and their quick action.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how the suspect got to the scene of the carjacking.

