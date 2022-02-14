BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

15-year-old arrested after carjacking elderly couple, running over man in Harahan, police say

By Natasha Robin
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teenager is behind bars after police say he carjacked an elderly couple in Harahan and ran over the vehicle’s owner during a struggle.

The unusual and violent carjacking unfolded along a busy stretch of Hickory Avenue over the weekend.

Police say they caught the suspect, a 15-year-old from New Orleans, just minutes after it happened. The incident shocked residents and even sparked the Harahan Mayor to release a statement to the community.

Police say it was around 4 p.m. on Saturday when a man and his wife in their 70s stopped their vehicle in the 2000 block of Hickory Avenue to check out some property. The woman was in the front seat when police say the teen gunman ran up and jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police say the man immediately jumped into action.

More: 15-year-old alleged carjacker steals vehicle, runs over driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan

“The husband is a hero in my opinion. He didn’t hesitate. He immediately turned to pull the subject out of the car, wrestled with him over the gun, trying to save his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car. I can’t say enough how both of these people reacted to this. They were victims, but they weren’t going to play victim. The hero in this story is the husband - 73 years old and didn’t hesitate,” said assistant police chief Bryan St. Cyr.

The woman was able to get out of the car, and her husband continued to struggle with the 15-year-old. Police say the teenage gunman ran over him as he took off in the victim’s vehicle. The man is expected to be okay. Police say citizens nearby called 911, and they responded in less than two minutes.

Police say they spotted the suspect in the stolen vehicle.

“Just passed the Huey P. Long Bridge. There was traffic because of the road construction. The perp ran over the median and jumped against traffic, and he started to lose control of the vehicle. One of our officers pinned him in to stop his escape,” says St. Cyr.

“If you come here and misbehave, we are going to prosecute you to the fullest and there’s a real good chance you’re going to get caught here,” says Mayor Tim Baudier.

Baudier says he’s been working with police leadership and preparing for these types of crimes. He’s very proud of the Harahan Police and their quick action.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how the suspect got to the scene of the carjacking.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products
The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Federal agency meant to protect consumers given little power to ban defective products