BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

American Airlines flight diverted due to ‘unruly passenger’

The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'
The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'(Mouaz Moustafa via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City International Sunday because of situation with an unruly passenger.

The airline said the flight stopped because a “passenger was interfering with the flight crew.”

In the statement, the airline said law enforcement was requested to meet the flight when it arrived.

The passenger who was allegedly unruly was taken into custody and questioned.

A person who shared photos from the incident said he saw people going to the front of the plane to help hold the passenger down.

He said the passenger was trying to get into the cockpit, and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit him over the head.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were more than 5,900 reports of unruly passengers in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking

Latest News

FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards responds to questions from FOX 8 about the Ronald Greene encounter...
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on COVID-19 Monday afternoon
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
Ontario drops vaccine proof; protests persist
North Carolina Democrats seek to honor the Greensboro Four
North Carolina Democrats seek to honor the Greensboro Four
North Carolina Democrats seek to honor the Greensboro Four
North Carolina Democrats seek to honor the Greensboro Four
Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, died at Parkland, climbed on top of a tower near the White...
On Parkland anniversary, gun control groups press Biden to do more to stop violence