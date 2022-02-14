BBB Accredited Business
Amid controversy, Eminem kneels during Super Bowl LVI halftime performance after reports from NFL said he couldn’t

Eminem perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles...
Eminem perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Eminem definitely shows he’s not afraid to take a stand, or in this case, a knee. According to Puck News, Eminem was in disagreement with the NFL over kneeling during the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show.

After the NFL axed the idea, Eminem decided to go and take the knee instead after the end of his “Lose Yourself” set.

The rapper began trending on Twitter when the game started after rumored reports showed that his request to take a knee would support the protest against social injustices and racial inequality.

