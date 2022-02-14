Amid controversy, Eminem kneels during Super Bowl LVI halftime performance after reports from NFL said he couldn’t

(WVUE) - Eminem definitely shows he’s not afraid to take a stand, or in this case, a knee. According to Puck News, Eminem was in disagreement with the NFL over kneeling during the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show.

After the NFL axed the idea, Eminem decided to go and take the knee instead after the end of his “Lose Yourself” set.

The rapper began trending on Twitter when the game started after rumored reports showed that his request to take a knee would support the protest against social injustices and racial inequality.

Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? pic.twitter.com/T4p3vOHBUC — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.