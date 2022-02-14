Bruce: A sweetheart forecast for Valentines Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Valentines Day 2022 is a beauty with sunny skies and comfy cool temps as highs reach the lower 60s. A few high clouds may pass by but it will not interrupt the beautiful day.

Bruce: A sweetheart of a forecast for your valentine's Day. Sunny skies as temps will be comfy cool through midday. This evening plans will include a coat as temps fall into the 40s . We stay dry through wednesday. Thursday rain and a few strong storms are possible. pic.twitter.com/3m5ER2QXsW — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 14, 2022

The warm-up is on the rest of the week, as temperatures will be trending up fairly quickly as we go over the next few days. Not only will temperatures be warming, but the Gulf will open back up for business. This means more humidity and a not-so-nice feel arriving by Wednesday. Thursday is the storm day of the week, as a cold front enters that warm and moist pattern over us, leading to a round of storms, some of which might be severe.

The early look at next weekend shows clouds lingering Friday into Saturday, with a cool feel.

