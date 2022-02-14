BBB Accredited Business
Fatal accident on Green Bridge closes southbound I-510, NOPD says

A fatal accident on the southbound lane of the Green Bridge has forced the closure of I-510 at...
A fatal accident on the southbound lane of the Green Bridge has forced the closure of I-510 at Chef Menteur Highway early Monday (Feb. 14), the NOPD said(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fatal accident in the southbound lane of the Green Bridge has forced a temporary closure of I-510 at Chef Menteur Highway early Monday (Feb. 14), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said a driver was killed shortly after 5 a.m. when an SUV collided with a truck.

The southbound lanes of I-510 connecting New Orleans East to Chalmette have been closed at Chef Menteur Highway until further notice, police said.

The crash was the second fatal accident in the region early Monday. Officials also reported a traffic fatality near LaPlace before 5 a.m., resulting in northbound I-55 being shut down at I-10 West until 7:05 a.m.

