Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on COVID-19 Monday afternoon
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 14.
The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streaming live inside this story.
On Friday, Feb. 11, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,993 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,311 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide.
