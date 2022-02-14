Green Bridge reopens after fatal accident closed southbound I-510, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fatal accident in the southbound lane of the Green Bridge forced a temporary closure of I-510 at Chef Menteur Highway early Monday (Feb. 14), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said a driver was killed shortly after 5 a.m. when an SUV collided with a truck.

The southbound lanes of I-510 connecting New Orleans East to Chalmette remained closed at Chef Menteur Highway until approximately 7:30 a.m., police said.

The crash was the second fatal accident in the region early Monday. Officials also reported a traffic fatality near LaPlace before 5 a.m., resulting in northbound I-55 being shut down at I-10 West until 7:05 a.m.

