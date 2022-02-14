‘I was basically on my way to death’: N.O. woman battles heart disease at 26

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans native Courtney Dabon was shocked when she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure at only 26 years old. That was five about five years ago.

She said she went to a football game in August 2016 and believes that’s where she was exposed to streptococcal-- the virus that causes strep throat.

“But instead of giving me strep throat, it gave me heart failure,” she said. “I couldn’t lay flat. It felt like I was suffocating. There was a bunch of fluid and it was difficult for me to go from point A to point B. Like, walking became a big issue.”

By September, she officially got the diagnosis -- her illness was heart failure. A month later, Dabon would suffer a heart attack and a stroke 11 days apart.

“That stroke was supposed to kill me. No lie,” she said. A doctor told her there was a “huge blood clot at the back of the left side” of her brain and that she was not supposed to survive that.

“I still get chills when I think about it,” she said. “I was making dinner at the kitchen stove... and the next thing I know, I’m crawling on the floor trying to get to the chair.”

Doctors at Ochsner Health say heart disease is something that affect patients at all ages, although it’s more common in patients older than 50 years of age.

“Sometimes patients have heart attacks that lead to their heart muscle nor working properly. So they may experience chest pain, shortness of breath, fluid retention. You might have swollen legs or swelling in the belly. Trouble sleeping at night,” said Dr. Supna Desai, Heart Failure Transplant Team at Ochsner Health. “Courtney had a lot of those symptoms.”

Dr. Desai said her team met Dabon after she was already diagnosed.

“Heart failure can come from heart attacks in older patients, but younger patients like Courtney, it could be a viral infection,” said Dr. Desai. “We didn’t see any other reasons why she had heart failure, and I think that’s the hardest one to come to terms with as a patient because you can’t blame it on anything.”

By 2017, Dabon was 27, and she was very sick. Doctors put her on a left ventricular assist device, or LVAD.

“The LVAD gave her a bridge and gave her an opportunity to continue to acclimate to the idea that she was now 27 with a serious disease process,” said Desai.

Cardiac surgeon at Ochsner Dr. Stephen Spindel said the LVAD assists the heart in functioning. “It’s sort of like a mechanical heart pump that will be attached to the heart.”

“They can last many many years and some people get them and know they’ll never get a heart transplant, so they’ll have the LVAD for the rest of their life.”

Dabon said the LVAD limited her as far as day-to-day activities. And her heart was getting weaker and weaker. Oral medications to help her heart function weren’t working as well.

Now she was looking for a new heart.

“She got healthy, she lost weight and she was able to become a transplant patient,” said Dr. Desai.

At age 30, after 34 days on the heart transplant list, Dabon’s phone rang at 2 a.m. waking her up. She let it go to voicemail and when she listened to the message she thought she was dreaming - it was a nurse at Ochsner calling to let her know they had found a heart for her.

Dabon just turned 32 in January and it’s been over a year with her new heart.

“I’ve been able to do so much. I’m back to work. I’ve got two degrees,” she said. “All of the ups and downs and my battle with heart disease, I survived it... and that’s something that I carry with pride.”

Now Courtney is hoping her health journey will help others who are battling heart disease. You can follow her blog Fighting to Live with Courtney by clicking here.

To learn more about heart transplants and the program at Ochsner, click here. To take a free online heart risk assessment quiz and read up on heart healthy tips, click here.

After heart surgery, a patient hugs a heart-shaped pillow to stabilize their breastbone while coughing. Community members can purchase heart pillows online by clicking here, to be donated to Ochsner patients as a way to show support during recovery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.