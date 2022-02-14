JPSO unit rear-ended; multiple injured, sheriff says
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Multiple people are reportedly injured after a crash Monday morning involving a Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office’s unit.
According to JPSO, the wreck happened in the 1100 block of Clearview Parkway. Captain Jason Rivarde says the patrol unit was rear-ended and forced across the median.
“Multiple individuals” were injured and transported to the hospital. Officials did not elaborate on the condition of the victims or whether a JPSO deputy was included.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as a traffic light and fire hydrant were damaged in the crash.
