JPSO unit rear-ended; multiple injured, sheriff says

A crash involving a JPSO unit sent multiple people to the hospital on Mon., Feb. 14.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Multiple people are reportedly injured after a crash Monday morning involving a Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office’s unit.

According to JPSO, the wreck happened in the 1100 block of Clearview Parkway. Captain Jason Rivarde says the patrol unit was rear-ended and forced across the median.

“Multiple individuals” were injured and transported to the hospital. Officials did not elaborate on the condition of the victims or whether a JPSO deputy was included.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as a traffic light and fire hydrant were damaged in the crash.

