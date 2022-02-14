JPSO unit rear-ended; multiple injured, sheriff says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Multiple people are reportedly injured after a crash Monday morning involving a Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office’s unit.

According to JPSO, the wreck happened in the 1100 block of Clearview Parkway. Captain Jason Rivarde says the patrol unit was rear-ended and forced across the median.

“Multiple individuals” were injured and transported to the hospital. Officials did not elaborate on the condition of the victims or whether a JPSO deputy was included.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as a traffic light and fire hydrant were damaged in the crash.

A crash involving a JPSO unit sent multiple people to the hospital on Mon., Feb. 14. (WVUE)

