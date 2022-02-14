Man shot to death Sunday night on West Bank, JPSO says

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 13) in unincorporated Westwego, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Emile Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound inside the residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, a second male victim showed up at the local hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Officers are investigating if the shootings are linked. No suspect or motive is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

