Murder suspect killed last week in standoff with NOPD identified by coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A murder suspect who was fatally shot last week in a confrontation with New Orleans police and US Marshals sent to arrest him was identified Monday (Feb. 14).

Terrell Russell was the 22-year-old killed last Thursday (Feb. 10) in a showdown with law enforcement in the 3300 block of South Robertson Street in Central City, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office said.

Authorities said officers from the NOPD’s Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and the US Marshals Service attempted to execute an arrest warrant against Russell when he opened the door armed with a long rifle. NOPD Cmdr. Christopher Goodly said that after a brief and unsuccessful attempt to negotiate Russell’s surrender, officers shot and killed the man.

The officer-involved shooting is being examined by the Force Investigation Team of the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau, and bodycam footage of the incident is expected to be released soon, Goodly told reporters last week. Police have not yet explained which law enforcement personnel shot Russell, nor whether the suspect pointed his weapon in their direction or fired first.

Russell was wanted on allegations of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, in connection with a double shooting last Aug. 13 on Piety Street in which 35-year-old Dujan Brown was killed and another person was injured inside a vehicle.

Court records show Russell pleaded guilty in January 2018 to a charge of simple robbery. Former Criminal District Court Judge Paul Bonin gave him a suspended seven-year sentence and three years of supervised probation in that case, with an additional requirement that Russell enroll in a military program, community college or a university by Jan. 22, 2019.

There is no indication in the subsequent court record that Russell fulfilled that requirement.

