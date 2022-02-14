BBB Accredited Business
NFLSU: Former Tigers make big plays in Super Bowl 56

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a touchdown pass against...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Doug Benc | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WAFB) - LSU was well-represented in Super Bowl 56, as four former Tigers were in the starting lineups for the Rams and the Bengals.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught the first touchdown of the game, a 17-yard strike from Matthew Stafford on the second drive of the game for the Rams. He finished with two catches for 52 yards and the touchdown.

His night ended early due to injury. Beckham hurt his left knee with 3:50 left in the second quarter. It’s the same knee in which he suffered a torn ACL during the 2020 season.

RELATED: Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Doug Benc | AP)

Offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth was one of the key reasons Stafford stayed upright most of the night. He did a great job of keeping the end on his side off of the quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Steve Luciano | AP)

Quarterback Joe Burrow has now passed for more yards in a Super Bowl than any other former LSU quarterback, passing David Woodley, who threw for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins in Super Bowl 17. Burrow was 22-of-33 for 263 yards and a touchdown in the game. His scoring play came on a 75-yard toss on the first play of the second half.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Doug Benc | AP)

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase now has more receiving yards in a Super Bowl than any other former LSU pass catcher, passing Joseph Addai, who had 66 receiving yards as a running back for the Colts in Super Bowl 41. Chase finished with five catches for 89 yards, including one that went for 46 yards.

Former Tiger defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (Bengals) didn’t record any stats and tight end Thaddeus Moss (Bengals - IR) didn’t play.

Beckham (New Orleans), Whitworth (Monroe), Chase (Harvey), and Shelvin (Lafayette) are also Louisiana natives.

