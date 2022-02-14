No. 14 LSU pulls away from Texas A&M in second half; Morris and Pointer each with 25

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (21-4, 9-3 SEC) improved their winning streak to four games with a 74-58 win over Texas A&M (14-10, 4-8 SEC) the Tigers dominated the second half to secure the victory.

The Tigers trailed the Aggies 33-27 entering halftime then LSU got things going with a huge second half surge outscored Texas A&M 47 to 25 with huge performances from Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris who each finished with 25 points.

In the two games against the Aggies, Morris has scored a combined 55 points on 59% shooting from the field and 50% from three.

Morris shot 10-for-16 from the field and 3-for-5 from behind the arc and Pointer was 7-for-14 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep, she was also 9-for-10 from the charity stripe.

The 21 wins this season is the most for any player on the Tigers current roster, the last time LSU reached that many wins was during the 2016-2017 season. The Tigers have four game remaining on the schedule and will head to Starkville, Miss. on Thursday, Feb. 17 with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

LSU currently sits in third place in the Southeastern Conference standings behind South Carolina and Tennessee. The Tigers are scheduled to close out the regular season against Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. in Knoxville, Tenn.

