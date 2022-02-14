Pelicans look to end two-game losing streak with Toronto in town

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Toronto Raptors (31-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 7 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Raptors play New Orleans.

The Pelicans have gone 12-15 in home games. New Orleans is 12-23 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raptors have gone 15-11 away from home. Toronto has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 105-101 in the last meeting on Jan. 9. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 32 points, and Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 22.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pelicans. Jaxson Hayes is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Pascal Siakam is shooting 50.0% and averaging 22.1 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 106.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Willy Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (groin).

