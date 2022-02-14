BBB Accredited Business
Saints open at 35-1 odds to win Super Bowl 57

Dennis Allen takes over for Sean Payton in 2022. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So you’re telling me there’s a chance. In the NFL, everyone has a shot at winning the Super Bowl.

The Bengals started the season at 200-1 odds to win SB 56 in some Las Vegas sports books, and it almost came to be.

The New Orleans Saints opened with 35-1 odds to win the next Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. That’s according to the DraftKings betting app.

Right now, the Bills and the Chiefs are the betting favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2022.

The Saints finished the 2021 season, 9-8. The Black and Gold started four different quarterback’s this past season.

Landing a quarterback will be a high priority for Dennis Allen’s staff.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

