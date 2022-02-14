Shooting in Westbank leaves one dead and another injured

WESTWEGO (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in unincorporated Westwego Sunday evening (Feb. 13).

Just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Emile Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound inside the residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after, a male victim showed up at the local hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Officers are investigating if the shootings are linked. No suspect or motive is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

