Storm threat Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nice and mild weather for the next couple of days. Temperatures will be near 70 on Tuesday and well into the 70s on Wednesday. Clouds and humidity increase on Wednesday with even a stray shower possible. It will also be breezy.

A cold front arrives Thursday with windy conditions ahead of it. A line of storms will likely form over Western Louisiana and move in our direction by the afternoon and early evening hours. A few storms could be strong to severe. The greatest threat may be north of our area but there is still time for that to change.

It turns breezy and cooler for Friday and the weekend. Right now it appears dry for the parades but a system may try and bring some rain on Saturday. Right now confidence is low. Otherwise the next chance for storms would be early next week with a warm front.

