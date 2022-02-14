Zack: Warming up as the week goes on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be a beautiful start to the work week, but don’t forget it’s also Valentine’s Day today.

This weather should be a part of any plans you have for your Valentine, as it will be a gorgeous Monday. A cold start will give way to a pleasant afternoon. Plentiful sunshine will warm us up nicely into the mid-60s. There could be some periods of high clouds from time to time, but they won’t be a big deal.

The warm-up is on the rest of the week, as temperatures will be trending up fairly quickly as we go over the next few days. Not only will temperatures be warming, but the Gulf will open back up for business. This means more humidity and a not-so-nice feel arriving by Wednesday. Thursday is the storm day of the week, as a cold front enters that warm and moist pattern over us, leading to a round of storms, some of which might be severe.

The early look at next weekend shows clouds lingering Friday into Saturday, with a cool feel.

