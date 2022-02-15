BBB Accredited Business
BODYCAM: Armed robbery suspect shoots first before NOPD officer returns fire

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police released bodycam video Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

According to NOPD, an armed robbery suspect, identified as Daniel Castillo, was shot three times in the leg during a gunfire exchange with police on Tues., Feb. 8. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Castillo was shot around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of St. Louis Street. Police said officers were canvassing the area searching for the man after reports of an armed robbery around the corner in the 400 block of North Dorgenois Street.

Officer Levi Atkin located Castillo in nearby bushes. In a press conference Tuesday, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Castillo fired first before Atkin shot back. Castillo’s gun reportedly jammed during the exchange of gunfire.

Atkin fires several more times, striking Castillo in the leg three times.

More: Armed robbery suspect shot 3 times by officer in Treme gunfire exchange, NOPD says

