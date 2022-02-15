BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Nice for now-rain and storm chances arrives Thursday

Bruce: Sunny skies for now-stormy skies arrive Thursday
Bruce: Sunny skies for now-stormy skies arrive Thursday(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another nice day is on tap with sunny skies and warmer temps with highs pushing 70°. Dry today, more clouds Wednesday with a slight rain chance, then rain and a few storms on Thursday afternoon/evening.

A warm breeze will develop off the Gulf on Wednesday, bringing increasing clouds and even warmer conditions. Highs jump to the mid-70s for the middle of the week ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will arrive Thursday, with a line of strong-to-severe storms possible. There also will be a period of heavy rain as the front slowly drags its way across the area.

The good news in the forecast is we are timing out the storms right ahead of the start of the big parade calendar. Friday and the weekend will be a bit cooler but dry. Clouds are likely to linger as this front pushes out into the Gulf but outside of that, we have no weather worries Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Federal authorities late Monday (Feb. 7) filed a detainer claiming custody of 18-year-old...
Federal authorities poised to take Tyrese Harris prosecution away from Orleans DA
Tyree Conerly, 19, was booked with second-degree murder as the second suspect in the Jan. 3...
Second suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old; records show he also was freed after Orleans DA’s office failed to institute charges

Latest News

Morning weather update for Tuesday, Feb. 15
Morning weather update for Tuesday, Feb. 15
Next 3 Days
Zack: Warmer days ahead, with storms likely by Thursday
Hurricane Ida damage to a home.
Insured Hurricane Ida victims face a Feb. 25 deadline
Nightly weather update for Mon., Feb. 14 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Mon., Feb. 14 at 10 p.m.