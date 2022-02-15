Bruce: Nice for now-rain and storm chances arrives Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another nice day is on tap with sunny skies and warmer temps with highs pushing 70°. Dry today, more clouds Wednesday with a slight rain chance, then rain and a few storms on Thursday afternoon/evening.

Bruce: Nice for now! Here is a snapshot into the future as the rain and storm chance comes Thursday afternoon into the evening. Storm chances through Thursday evening, then drier skies and cooler temps for the big 1st weekend push to mardi Gras. pic.twitter.com/ga1trUk7gX — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 15, 2022

A warm breeze will develop off the Gulf on Wednesday, bringing increasing clouds and even warmer conditions. Highs jump to the mid-70s for the middle of the week ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will arrive Thursday, with a line of strong-to-severe storms possible. There also will be a period of heavy rain as the front slowly drags its way across the area.

The good news in the forecast is we are timing out the storms right ahead of the start of the big parade calendar. Friday and the weekend will be a bit cooler but dry. Clouds are likely to linger as this front pushes out into the Gulf but outside of that, we have no weather worries Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

