BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Cantrell calls for accountability in NOPD amid double-dipping investigations

Five NOPD officers received federal target letters following the FOX 8 “Attention to the Details” series, of which they were the subjects.
By David Jones
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell responded Tuesday to the news that five NOPD officers had received federal target letters following the FOX 8 Lee Zurik investigation “Attention to the Details.”

The five officers who sources said received the letters are now-retired NOPD Sergeant Todd Morrell, Morrell’s brother Nicholas, along with officers Michael Stalbert, Rene Benjamin, and Brian Sullivan.

The investigation centered on NOPD officers double-dipping, or receiving payment for both detail work and duty work at the same time.

“Accountability across the board, that’s what we’re about. That’s what we stand for,” Cantrell said. “Any bad actors, we need to deal with them swiftly and directly, and I believe that’s what is being done by the FBI.”

Federal target letters are the first sign of a federal investigation and potentially grand jury indictments coming down the pike, said Rafael Goyeneche, head of the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

“This investigation is something that’s been going on for quite some time to get to this level,” Goyeneche said. “The feds don’t necessarily play all of their cards at the same time. There’s a strategy in all of this. They usually do these things in phases that fit the investigations and where they stand.”

Cantrell, meanwhile, said the NOPD is focused on ridding the department of bad apples.

“It’s about our city and it’s about our department, literally that’s second to none,” she said. “Any threats to that is a problem, and that’s something we want to rid ourselves of 100%.”

FOX 8′s investigation looked into those officers and others who possibly double dipped, meaning they were paid for duty and detail work at the same time. FOX 8′s investigations also revealed many officers worked lengthy shifts against NOPD policy and raised more questions about whether they were actually physically working the details they were paid for.

The reporting also centered on now-retired Sgt. Todd Morrell, who was found to be racing cars on the Westbank while clocking either overtime or working detail shifts.

New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time he was scheduled for a detail assignment.(WVUE-TV)

Morrell was found to be one of the highest-paid officers on the force over the past three years.

“The fact that these are target letters is an indication that a grand jury is looking into this, and to get to a grand jury stage... this isn’t a fishing expedition,” Goyeneche said. “They have viable evidence that at least justifies presenting evidence to a federal grand jury.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Federal authorities late Monday (Feb. 7) filed a detainer claiming custody of 18-year-old...
Federal authorities poised to take Tyrese Harris prosecution away from Orleans DA
Tyree Conerly, 19, was booked with second-degree murder as the second suspect in the Jan. 3...
Second suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old; records show he also was freed after Orleans DA’s office failed to institute charges

Latest News

University Medical Center in New Orleans.
LCMC Health is ready for Mardi Gras patients; LDH official doesn’t expect a post-carnival COVID surge
New Orleans Police
BODYCAM: Armed robbery suspect shoots twice before NOPD officer returns fire
French Quarter Fest lineup released
French Quarter Fest lineup released
Apartment fire in Metairie
Apartment fire in Metairie