BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., on July 13, 2021. Musk...
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., on July 13, 2021. Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing. The shares were donated from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday.(Matt Rourke | (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing.

The shares were donated from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

In late October, Musk, the world’s richest man, tweeted that he would sell $6 billion in Tesla stock and give the money to the United Nations World Food Program if the organization would describe how the money would solve world hunger. But the filing did not name any recipients for the donation.

David Beasley, WFP executive director, said in a statement Tuesday that the organization hasn’t received anything from Musk yet. “There are millions of people around the world on the brink of starvation. Whether WFP receives any of this money is yet to be seen, but I am excited to hear that Elon is engaged. This is an amazing and great first step,” Beasley said in a statement sent by a spokesman.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.

Elon Musk gives hotly anticipated Starship update. (Source: CNN)

In a separate filing, Musk reported that as of Dec. 31 he holds 231.7 million shares of the electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s stock, or 21.2% of the company’s total value. The amount includes 172.6 million shares held by Musk’s trust and options to buy another 59.1 million shares within 60 days of Dec. 31, 2021.

Last November, Musk began selling shares, which he said on Twitter would go to pay for his tax obligations on stock options that are part of his all-stock compensation package. Analysts estimate his tax obligation at $10 billion to $15 billion.

So far he has sold more than 15 million shares worth roughly $16.4 billion. Musk had written on Twitter that he would sell 10% of his stake in the company. With the sales in late December, Musk is close to selling 10%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Federal authorities late Monday (Feb. 7) filed a detainer claiming custody of 18-year-old...
Federal authorities poised to take Tyrese Harris prosecution away from Orleans DA
Tyree Conerly, 19, was booked with second-degree murder as the second suspect in the Jan. 3...
Second suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old; records show he also was freed after Orleans DA’s office failed to institute charges

Latest News

The police crime lab “attempts to identify crime suspects” by searching a law enforcement...
DA: San Francisco police used rape kit DNA to arrest victim
FILE - Dr. Robert Califf gathers his documents as the Senate Committee on Health, Education,...
Senate confirms Biden’s FDA pick despite political divisions
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Trucks leaving blockade at Canadian border crossing