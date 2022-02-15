French Quarter Fest returns this spring, music lineup announced

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After a two-year hiatus, French Quarter Festival returns this spring from April 21 to April 24.

Organizers announced the music lineup and other details for the largest free festival and showcase of Louisiana music, food, and culture returning to Woldenberg Park and the French Quarter neighborhood.

This year’s festival will bring regional cuisine from more than 50 local restaurants, more than 260 Louisiana acts on 20 stages and special events that celebrate New Orleans’ diverse, unique culture. The festival will operate from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day of the event.

“We have worked and waited patiently and now the countdown to our 2022 spring festival has officially begun,” said Emily Madero, President & CEO of FQFI. “We are returning strong with over 1,800 local musicians, more than 40 chefs and restaurants, new interactive fan experiences, and evening programming across the city. FQFI is proud to kick off the festival season in New Orleans with a truly authentic celebration and we welcome everyone to join us for an unforgettable four days.”

More than 25 acts make their festival debut including debut include Rickie Lee Jones, Loose Cattle (led by Tony Award®-winner Michael Cerveris), The Lilli Lewis Project, Da Truth Brass Band, Gumbeaux Juice Feat. an All Star Lineup, Electric Yat Quartet, Notel Motel and others.

Returning favorites include Tank and the Bangas, John Boutté, Amanda Shaw, Bill Summers & Jazzalsa, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, and hundreds more.

More than 50 local restaurants will staff the festival’s food booths, including newcomers Cocoa and Cream Catering, The Bower, Addis Nola’s and Maggie’s Back Porch Café.

Organizers say the full schedule will be released in late March.

The 2022 French Quarter Fest marks the first event since spring 2019. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to host the first-ever fall festival 2021 were unsuccessful after the Delta variant surge forced organizers to cancel the festival.

In 2019, the attendance was an estimated 825,000 with an economic impact of nearly $200 million.

In addition to French Quarter Fest, French Quarter Festivals, Inc. also produces Satchmo SummerFest.

See the complete music lineup here.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.