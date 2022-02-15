Insured Hurricane Ida victims face a Feb. 25 deadline

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida victims who do not meet next week’s deadline for information about damage may face financial consequences from their insurance companies. Meanwhile, some people who suffered damage are facing delayed insurance payments.

February 25th is the deadline for insured Ida victims to provide insurers with proof of loss.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said that requirement is not fulfilled by just having filed a claim with your insurers.

“They have not met that obligation that’s contained in your policy by just filing a claim for loss. The 180-day proof of loss deadline requires that support that claim with photos, estimates, receipts, etc., to meet that obligation,” said Donelon.

He said policyholders may not get what they are owed if they miss the deadline.

“At that 180-day point, they have to submit whatever justification, evidence, to support their claim they have at that time. And it might not get paid fully until they have completely filled that obligation,” said Donelon.

But what if a person’s insurance adjuster already took photos?

“It depends on the company and how they are dealing with their policyholder,” said Donelon.

But he acknowledges that getting estimates from contractors has been challenging given the scope of the storm’s damage to southeast Louisiana. FOX 8 asked Donelon what people should do if they have not gotten written estimates by February 25th.

“You submit what you have and assert that you’ve made a good, a good faith effort; lots of folks are having trouble getting estimates because roofers are so busy,” said Donelon.

He said insurers can punish policyholders for procrastinating.

“And say, hey, look we can get off of this coverage or we can pay half of this coverage because you had an obligation to comply with this proof of loss deadline of 180 days and you made no reasonable effort to do so,” said Donelon.

Amstate Insurance Agency owner Ross Fayard says some people are not getting their due after some insurers failed recently.

“It’s like they paid them the initial payment and they called them for the recoverable depreciation, and I had a customer Thursday come in here and she called up to get her recoverable depreciation with LIGA, which is you know, the state thing and said that, call them back in 3 months, we’re booked up,” said Fayard.

Donelon was asked about the delays.

“The ones that have gone into receivership, there has been a somewhat of a delay, I’d say a month, maybe even six weeks of transitioning the records of those failed companies to LIGA, the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association,” said Donelon.

Fayard said he is seeing shocking premium increases through his business. He blames it on hikes in reinsurance costs. Insurance companies buy insurance for themselves which is called reinsurance.

“I have a policy here for $2,000 what they were paying, this year the renewal rate came out, it goes to $4,000. The people are freaking out,” said Fayard.

“We heard from a couple of marketing reps, next year the reinsurance is going up another 20% to 38%,” Fayard stated. “I mean they’re making insurance very unaffordable; something needs to be done.”

Still, he advises policyholders to stick with their insurer if they can. He said switching companies will mean the new insurer has to inspect your home and that could lead to even higher premiums.

“They could possibly insure your house for $400,000, $500,000, $600,000 that’s because the cost of materials is crazy, so what I’m telling everybody is, nobody who your agency is; maybe just revisit your policy, maybe just cut back on some contents. Right now, is not a time to go switching,” said Fayard.

Donelon hopes rates do not rise as high as some people expect.

“Our overall homeowners’ rates last year statewide went up 6.7% statewide, now some went up 30%, 40% in individual zip codes, others went down,” said Donelon.

He said people who feel their insurers are being unfair in rejecting contractors’ estimates that are higher than estimates of adjusters can complain to his office.

“That is basis for a supplemental claim, showing the estimates that you have now gotten after the initial denial of your claim because it didn’t meet your deductible,” said Donelon. “That estimate you now have should be submitted to your company and if they still maintain that they don’t accept that estimate or that it doesn’t meet the deductible for whatever reason file a complaint with us,” said Donelon.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance phone number is 1-800-259-5300. And the website address is www.ldi.la.gov.

