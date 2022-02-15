BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

McCollum and Pelicans get on same page to take down Toronto 120-90

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Time is something the Pelicans could not afford much of after falling to the 11th spot in the West due to a two-game skid, but their trade to acquire C.J. McCollum and Tony Snell from Portland finally paid off as they took down the Toronto Raptors 120-90 Monday night.

McCollum led all scorers with 23 pts, 4 rebs, and 5 asts.

Brandon Ingram was two assists shy of a triple-double, logging in 10 pts, 11 rebs, and 8 assists.

For much of the night, the Pelicans went with big lineups that often included Jaxson Hayes and center Jonas Valanciunas on the floor at the same time. Willie Green’s lineup experiments helped build a 60-44 halftime lead that continued to grow throughout the second half.

Hayes ended his night with 14 pts and Valanciunas added 18 pts and 9 rebs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans are 11th in the Western Conference.
Pelicans look to end two-game losing streak with Toronto in town
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) dives for the ball next to San Antonio Spurs guard...
Murray’s 31 points power Spurs past Pelicans, 124-114
Zion Williamson says right knee is ‘getting stronger day by day’
Zion Williamson’s injury status is still a mystery heading into the All-Star break
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat in the...
Adebayo, Heat beat Pelicans 112-97 in McCollum’s NOLA debut