NOPD to release body cam video of shootout with armed robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police will release bodycam video Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

According to NOPD, an unidentified armed robbery suspect was shot three times in the leg during a gunfire exchange with police on Tues., Feb. 8. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The department did not identify the officer, who was not injured, but said he is a veteran with more than three years on the force.

More: Armed robbery suspect shot 3 times by officer in Treme gunfire exchange, NOPD says

The suspect was shot around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of St. Louis Street. Police said officers were canvassing the area searching for the man after reports of an armed robbery around the corner in the 400 block of North Dorgenois Street.

An armed robbery suspect was shot three times in the leg by a New Orleans police officer during an exchange of gunfire Tuesday night (Feb. 9), the NOPD said. (Google Maps)

It was unclear from the NOPD’s account how the gunfire exchange began and who shot first.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.