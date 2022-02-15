BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD to release body cam video of shootout with armed robbery suspect

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police will release bodycam video Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

According to NOPD, an unidentified armed robbery suspect was shot three times in the leg during a gunfire exchange with police on Tues., Feb. 8. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The department did not identify the officer, who was not injured, but said he is a veteran with more than three years on the force.

More: Armed robbery suspect shot 3 times by officer in Treme gunfire exchange, NOPD says

The suspect was shot around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of St. Louis Street. Police said officers were canvassing the area searching for the man after reports of an armed robbery around the corner in the 400 block of North Dorgenois Street.

An armed robbery suspect was shot three times in the leg by a New Orleans police officer during...
An armed robbery suspect was shot three times in the leg by a New Orleans police officer during an exchange of gunfire Tuesday night (Feb. 9), the NOPD said.(Google Maps)

It was unclear from the NOPD’s account how the gunfire exchange began and who shot first.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Federal authorities late Monday (Feb. 7) filed a detainer claiming custody of 18-year-old...
Federal authorities poised to take Tyrese Harris prosecution away from Orleans DA
Tyree Conerly, 19, was booked with second-degree murder as the second suspect in the Jan. 3...
Second suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old; records show he also was freed after Orleans DA’s office failed to institute charges

Latest News

French Quarter Fest 2022: See the day-by-day lineup
French Quarter Fest returns this spring, music lineup announced
Norco family's journey in Ida recovery
Community rallies behind Norco family following 9-month-old’s cancer diagnosis, Ida devastation
Attention to the Details followup
ZURIK: Several NOPD officers receive federal target letters