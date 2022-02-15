NOPD seeks 2 women for investigation into alleged French Quarter ride share armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Investigators have identified two “persons of interest” they want to locate and interview as part of an investigation into an alleged French Quarter ride share armed robbery, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD is asking the public’s help locating 34-year-old Nortisa Bowens and 38-year-old Kendra Charles.

Police said the women are not being sought as criminal suspects “at this time,” but rather because they might have information considered vital to the investigation.

Detectives wish to question the women in connection to an armed robbery reported Feb. 11 in the 200 block of Royal Street. According to police, a 24-year-old man got into what he believed to be a ride share vehicle occupied by two women at 2:12 a.m. One of the women pulled a gun and robbed the man of his wallet and phone before ordering him out of the car and fleeing the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on where Bowens and/or Charles can be found is asked to contact the NOPD’s Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Authorities also caution anyone using ride share services to verify before entering the vehicle that its license plate, make and model match those identified as the assigned driver sent through the user’s mobile app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

