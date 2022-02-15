Ongoing city construction concerns are risking safety, costing money; residents say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -He was trying to shore up Valentine’s day plans, but instead Lakeview homeowner, Dennis Terry found himself racing home.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t the house, but I was thinking of the dogs… I just whipped around and got here. I see flames shooting up in smoke I was clueless as to what was happening,” said Terry.

Terry says like many across the city, his Milne Street has been torn up for months.

“They started July. They stopped on November 18. And they just recently restarted again,” said Terry.

According to the city’s website, Roadwork NOLA, the project aims to replace a water line and repair the roadway with a completion date of Summer 2022. But that doesn’t help a February house fire.

Across town in the Irish Channel, frustrations mount as residents feel prolonged construction outside their doors is costing them money and putting their safety at risk.

“It’s not the money, it’s the principle of can you communicate what’s happening on my streets,” said one resident.

This couple received two parking tickets near 7th and Constance, a project that’s been disrupting parking since January 2021.

“Months will go by and they will have, maybe if we’re lucky, a flyer on the front door that says hey, somewhere in the next five months, we’re going to tear up your streets and more so don’t park here at all. Oh, come on, guys. Come on,” said one resident.

The pair say they’re aggravated, to say the least, with the lack of transparency and communication. But looking at the charred remains of a burnt shed, Terry wonders what else could have been done to prevent this.

We reached out to NOFD for details on that firefight but have yet to hear back.

Councilmember Lesli Harris released a statement on the Irish channel roadwork project:

I am committed to continuing to push for accountability and transparency for both DPW and Hard Rock Construction to finish their work in the Irish Channel and Garden District. Currently, my office is working with Councilmember Giarrusso’s Office to file a series of budget ordinances, including for DPW to ensure that they hold contractors accountable and timely complete all planned road projects. This is especially important with federal infrastructure dollars in the pipeline.

My office has assisted residents with waiving unjustified parking tickets in the Irish Channel area and we will continue to do so.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.