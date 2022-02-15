BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Super Bowl bets set record this year

A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's sports books.(CNN, KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.

The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.

The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Federal authorities late Monday (Feb. 7) filed a detainer claiming custody of 18-year-old...
Federal authorities poised to take Tyrese Harris prosecution away from Orleans DA
Tyree Conerly, 19, was booked with second-degree murder as the second suspect in the Jan. 3...
Second suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old; records show he also was freed after Orleans DA’s office failed to institute charges

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Mayoral candidate targeted in Louisville shooting; suspect in custody
Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez answers questions from the Associated Press,...
US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Testimony begins in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial