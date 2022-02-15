BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Metairie apartment complex

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Metairie.

The fire sparked before 1 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 15 in the 2500 block of Pasadena Avenue.

Viewer video shows black smoke billowing from one of the buildings.

There are no reports on possible injuries at this time.

Details are limited. FOX 8 has a crew en route.

