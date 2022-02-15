VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Metairie apartment complex

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Metairie.

The fire sparked before 1 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 15 in the 2500 block of Pasadena Avenue.

Viewer video shows black smoke billowing from one of the buildings.

There are no reports on possible injuries at this time.

Details are limited. FOX 8 has a crew en route.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.