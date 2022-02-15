BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold

A mother and her newborn child had to be rushed to the hospital after the woman gave birth on a cold sidewalk in Nebraska. (Source: KETV)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A mother and her newborn child had to be rushed to the hospital after the woman gave birth on a cold sidewalk in Nebraska.

A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child when the injured mother walked away.

Latrell Crane said she saw everything. She said a group of people realized what was happening, so they gathered blankets and wrapped the mom up.

“She was cold. She was in pain. She was crying,” Crane explained.

Crane said she ran to a business nearby to call for police.

She said the baby was lying in the fetal position on the sidewalk, not breathing, with the umbilical cord still attached.

According to Crane, the mom wrapped a blanket around her waist and left while Crane took care of the baby boy.

Crane described the baby as a cute boy with a full head of black hair.

The police report says the mother was found behind a house up the street. She and the baby were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to the report.

The baby was exposed to 15-degree temperatures for at least five minutes.

“I have two kids of my own, two boys. And she just left him on the sidewalk. It’s not cool. It’s not cool at all, man. I was the one that saved him,” Crane said, calling the experience traumatizing.

Police say they are still investigating what happened.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Federal authorities late Monday (Feb. 7) filed a detainer claiming custody of 18-year-old...
Federal authorities poised to take Tyrese Harris prosecution away from Orleans DA
Tyree Conerly, 19, was booked with second-degree murder as the second suspect in the Jan. 3...
Second suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old; records show he also was freed after Orleans DA’s office failed to institute charges

Latest News

FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Mother and son in North Carolina arrested on multiple drug-trafficking charges
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Biden: Defending Ukraine’s liberty could cause economic pain for US
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s libel claim against NY Times