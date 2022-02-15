Zack: Warmer days ahead with storms likely by Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our stretch of really nice weather days is coming to an end but that’s not until after we enjoy one more nice day on this Tuesday.

It’s another chilly start that will give way to a beautiful day. Highs for this afternoon will be in the upper 60′s with a few spots possibly touching 70. That will bring a nice, warm feel out there but enjoy it as the humidity is not too far behind.

A warm breeze will develop off the Gulf on Wednesday bringing increasing clouds and even warmer conditions. Highs jump to the mid 70′s for the middle of the week ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will arrive on Thursday with a line of strong to severe storms possible. There will also be a period of heavy rain as the front slowly drags its way across the area.

The good news in the forecast is we are timing out the storms right ahead of the start of the big parade calendar. Friday and the weekend will be a bit cooler but dry. Clouds are likely to linger as this front pushes out into the Gulf but outside of that, we have no weather worries Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

