ZURIK: City of Kenner under federal investigation

By Lee Zurik and Dannah Sauer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - Federal grand jury subpoenas have been delivered to the city of Kenner and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office by the FBI, sources tell FOX 8.

The subpoenas come after a series of FOX 8 investigations into Chad Pitfield, who works as the Deputy CAO for the city of Kenner and, until recently, as a JPSO reserve deputy.

Sources tell FOX 8 the subpoena to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office asks for any records on Pitfield. The Kenner subpoena reportedly asks for Pitfield’s emails and payroll records.

FOX 8 News reached out to the city of Kenner for comment. They haven’t responded.

Late last year, FOX 8 had to sue the city of Kenner in order to get them to turn over payroll documents. Those documents showed Kenner paid Pitfield and select other employees disaster pay for months following Hurricane Ida. Pitfield made $86,000 in disaster pay in addition to his yearly salary.

As FOX 8 dug into his timesheets, there was evidence that he claimed to be in two places at once. The documents revealed that on several days when he was paid by Kenner, he also claimed to be fulfilling JPSO reserve duties or working paid details.

Days after FOX 8 started asking questions about the appearance of double-dipping, Pitfield resigned from his JPSO reserve duties.

