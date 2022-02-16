BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2022 Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne parade canceled due to ‘lack of community interest’

The krewe says it will cancel this year's parade due to a "lack of community interest."
The krewe says it will cancel this year's parade due to a "lack of community interest."(Source: Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne via Facebook)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Organizers for the Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne parade cancel this year’s parade due to a “lack of community interest.”

The parade was scheduled to roll at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 19 in Olde Towne Slidell.

The krewe says it has had to adapt to unpredictable changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made it challenging to plan for future events.

PARADE UPDATE: As we’re sure you’re already aware, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has meant that we have to adapt...

Posted by Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne on Monday, January 24, 2022

“We’ve had tremendous growth over the years and it takes many hours of preparation and planning for the City of Slidell, our Law Enforcement Team, our Sponsors and our Krewe,” the krewe said in a statement on Facebook. “While we know this is disappointing, we hope you can understand the steps we’re taking to ensure that the parade would be the best experience for both our Krewe and the spectators.”

Organizers said they will reach out to registered participants to issue refunds.

The krewe says it plans to return in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Suspects jumped out of a Honda Accord and opened fire on a man leaving the Volunteers of...
2 dead, 4 wounded over violent 24 hours in New Orleans
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600