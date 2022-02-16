2022 Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne parade canceled due to ‘lack of community interest’

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Organizers for the Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne parade cancel this year’s parade due to a “lack of community interest.”

The parade was scheduled to roll at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 19 in Olde Towne Slidell.

The krewe says it has had to adapt to unpredictable changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made it challenging to plan for future events.

PARADE UPDATE: As we’re sure you’re already aware, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has meant that we have to adapt... Posted by Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne on Monday, January 24, 2022

“We’ve had tremendous growth over the years and it takes many hours of preparation and planning for the City of Slidell, our Law Enforcement Team, our Sponsors and our Krewe,” the krewe said in a statement on Facebook. “While we know this is disappointing, we hope you can understand the steps we’re taking to ensure that the parade would be the best experience for both our Krewe and the spectators.”

Organizers said they will reach out to registered participants to issue refunds.

The krewe says it plans to return in 2023.

