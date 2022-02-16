BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Deputies looking for man accused of sexual abuse of juvenile, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Detectives obtained a warrant for Mario Funez, 49, today and are now turning to the public for...
Detectives obtained a warrant for Mario Funez, 49, today and are now turning to the public for help in locating him.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are looking for a 49-year-old Hammond man after the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of sexual abuse allegations made against him by a 13-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office says that the juvenile came forward to authorities on Sat., Feb. 12, accusing Mario Funez of sexual abuse.

Following an investigation, detectives booked Funez for indecent behavior, sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Detectives obtained a warrant for Funez today and are now turning to the public for help in locating him.

Anyone with information that may lead to Funez’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600
Suspects jumped out of a Honda Accord and opened fire on a man leaving the Volunteers of...
2 dead, 4 wounded over violent 24 hours in New Orleans

Latest News

A few could be severe
Storm threat Thursday
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said this week they are investigating an armed robbery...
Man shot; pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in same neighborhood, Tangipahoa sheriff says
VIDEO: Fontainebleau carjacking in broad daylight
VIDEO: 70-year-old carjacked in Fontainebleau neighborhood in broad daylight