ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: The Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All is not well in Tinsletown.

The Los Angeles Lakers hold the 9th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-31 overall record. They are also currently on a 3-game losing streak.

Having missed out on the trade deadline, the team that features the dream pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis suddenly finds themselves staring down an undesirable path. Some experts believe the Lakers should dismantle the roster in the offseason to get back on track.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes the only way to retool the Lakers’ roster is to trade Davis, who the team acquired in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019.

“His value is his value as a player, but durability is a question mark at age 28,” Smith said on an airing of the NBA on ESPN.

Davis won a championship in 2020 with the Lakers inside of the Orlando bubble after the season resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic began. In 2021, injuries allowed Davis to only appear in 36 games and he has already missed 21 games this season.

After the trade with the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and picks were sent to New Orleans. Since then, Ingram has become a cornerstone for the Pelicans and assets have turned into the drafting of Jaxson Hayes, Herb Jones, and the trade acquisition of C.J. McCollum.

