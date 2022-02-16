BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: The Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis and the Lakers eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers.
Anthony Davis and the Lakers eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers.(Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images.)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All is not well in Tinsletown.

The Los Angeles Lakers hold the 9th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-31 overall record. They are also currently on a 3-game losing streak.

Having missed out on the trade deadline, the team that features the dream pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis suddenly finds themselves staring down an undesirable path. Some experts believe the Lakers should dismantle the roster in the offseason to get back on track.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes the only way to retool the Lakers’ roster is to trade Davis, who the team acquired in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019.

“His value is his value as a player, but durability is a question mark at age 28,” Smith said on an airing of the NBA on ESPN.

Davis won a championship in 2020 with the Lakers inside of the Orlando bubble after the season resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic began. In 2021, injuries allowed Davis to only appear in 36 games and he has already missed 21 games this season.

After the trade with the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and picks were sent to New Orleans. Since then, Ingram has become a cornerstone for the Pelicans and assets have turned into the drafting of Jaxson Hayes, Herb Jones, and the trade acquisition of C.J. McCollum.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Federal authorities late Monday (Feb. 7) filed a detainer claiming custody of 18-year-old...
Federal authorities poised to take Tyrese Harris prosecution away from Orleans DA
Tyree Conerly, 19, was booked with second-degree murder as the second suspect in the Jan. 3...
Second suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old; records show he also was freed after Orleans DA’s office failed to institute charges

Latest News

C.J. McCollum
McCollum and Pelicans get on same page to take down Toronto 120-90
Pelicans getting comfortable with McCollum
Pelicans getting comfortable with McCollum
Pelicans take down Toronto 120-90
Pelicans take down Toronto 120-90
New Orleans Pelicans are 11th in the Western Conference.
Pelicans look to end two-game losing streak with Toronto in town